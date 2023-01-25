Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $191.04 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for $22,590.29 or 0.99847145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.04 billion and $191.04 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00399028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,332.78 or 0.28008854 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00599913 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 178,898 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.