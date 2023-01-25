Wrapped TRON Price Hits $0.0606 on Top Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.16 billion and approximately $1.38 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00397202 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.45 or 0.27880682 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00601237 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06041593 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,482,242.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

