WSFS Financial (WSFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WSFS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. 152,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $54.30.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,638 shares of company stock worth $927,562. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $17,935,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

