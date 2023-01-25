Xerox (XRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Xerox to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. 1,893,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.72. Xerox has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xerox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xerox by 45.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 482,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 242,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 18.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 144,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XRX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

