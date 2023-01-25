XML Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 105,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 52,267 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

