XML Financial LLC Buys 26,978 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,344,000 after buying an additional 592,981 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $180.83 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.01.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.71.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

