XML Financial LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 369,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,898,000 after buying an additional 239,528 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.