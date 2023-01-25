XML Financial LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $348.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

