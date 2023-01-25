XML Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

