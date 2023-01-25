XML Financial LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

