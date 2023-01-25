XML Financial LLC Takes $535,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,690 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 104,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. CLSA lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,250 ($27.86) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,901.52.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.5 %

About BHP Group

Shares of BHP stock opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.