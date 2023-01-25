XSGD (XSGD) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $45.50 million and $782,859.97 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00400005 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.98 or 0.28077418 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.89 or 0.00598127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,157,125 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.