Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.18. Xunlei shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 188,799 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XNET. StockNews.com began coverage on Xunlei in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xunlei by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 34,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xunlei by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xunlei by 195.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.