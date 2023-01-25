Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Price Performance

AUY stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Institutional Trading of Yamana Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,807,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 2,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,637,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 97,384 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 410,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 160,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.