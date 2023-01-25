Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 104,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

