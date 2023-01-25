Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,495 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJR opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.90. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.