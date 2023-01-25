Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,495 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of IJR opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.90. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
