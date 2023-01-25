Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of FRT opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

