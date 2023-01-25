Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

