Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 13,144 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

