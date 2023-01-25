Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,722 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hubbell worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 131.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hubbell from $222.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.50.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $229.44 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.91 and its 200 day moving average is $227.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

