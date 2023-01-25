Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,319 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after buying an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.