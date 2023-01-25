Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $2.07. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 252,853 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

See Also

