Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2023

Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $2.07. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 252,853 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

(Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.