Zambesigold (ZGD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,865.86

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $48.40 million and approximately $19,865.86 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001925 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

