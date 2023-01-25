Zcash (ZEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $723.44 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $44.62 or 0.00196690 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $723.44 million and approximately $71.60 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00070607 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,212,594 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

