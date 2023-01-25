ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0489 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $453,854.24 and $30.77 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00196357 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00070103 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00044929 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

