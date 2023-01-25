ZEON Price Down 57.8% This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 57.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $61.06 million and approximately $41,740.60 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00398111 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,322.36 or 0.27944287 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00600534 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

