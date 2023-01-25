Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.34 and last traded at $42.12. Approximately 875,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,892,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Zillow Group by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after buying an additional 850,620 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,913,000 after buying an additional 93,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.