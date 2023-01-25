Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 176,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 63,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Zimtu Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 million and a P/E ratio of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 26.23 and a current ratio of 27.10.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

