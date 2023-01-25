Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $165.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $205.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

