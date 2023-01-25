Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires 7,320 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 607,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.9% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Exelon by 514.4% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 55,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.33. 377,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,826. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

