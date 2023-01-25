Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up approximately 1.8% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 205.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.99. The company had a trading volume of 108,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,245. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $201.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.21.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.