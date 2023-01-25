Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,507,959. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

