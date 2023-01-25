Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Invests $660,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 635,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.