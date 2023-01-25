Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $104,351,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $24,397,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $22,044,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

