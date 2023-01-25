Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PEP stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $170.13. The company had a trading volume of 467,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,272. The company has a market cap of $234.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.33 and its 200 day moving average is $176.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

