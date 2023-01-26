1,124 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 477,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,432,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 353,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 61,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

