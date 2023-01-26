17,551 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPX. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

TPX stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,207,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

