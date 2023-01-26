18,668 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CARR opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

