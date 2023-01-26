1,915 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 437,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,110,000 after purchasing an additional 223,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MTB opened at $155.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.