1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) PT Lowered to $51.00 at DA Davidson

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

1st Source stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.98. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

