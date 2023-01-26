2,050 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 106.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 123,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.59. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

