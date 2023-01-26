20,506 Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ULST remained flat at $40.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,994. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94.

