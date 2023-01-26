2,120 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $103.52 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.35.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.