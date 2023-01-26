2,350 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 19.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 120,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

