24,250 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $23.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

