3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.75. 1,595,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.10. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $172.12.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 37.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.