64,907 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,895,000. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after acquiring an additional 925,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751,284 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.1% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,215,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,192,000 after acquiring an additional 729,316 shares during the period. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $84,643,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

IFF traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.03. 841,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,903. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $143.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

