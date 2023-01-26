661,665 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,000. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 2.6% of American Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

