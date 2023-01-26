ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABB. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get ABB alerts:

Institutional Trading of ABB

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 28.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 99.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 10.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Trading Up 0.1 %

About ABB

Shares of ABB opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.