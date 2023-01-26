Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $192.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $240,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.24.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

